Tuesday Feb 28 2023
Kate Middleton quashes pregnancy rumours with her new awe-inspiring stunt

Tuesday Feb 28, 2023

Kate Middleton, who's currently enjoying a wonderful trip to South Wales with her husband Prince William, appeared responding to rumours about having baby no. 4 in her own style Tuesday.

The Princess of Wales seemingly quashed rumours about her pregnancy as she took part in a spin race and defeated the future King with her incredibly amazing moves.

William and Kate raced each other for an intense 45-second session on the bikes. The Princess won the competition even though she's wearing heels.

Dressed in high-neck white jumper and a midi patterned skirt, Kate showed off her fit figure and incredible fitness to silence the rumours about her pregnancy.

Royal fans loved the video and shared their complements to the winner, with one saying you deserve to win all the competitions.

Kate Middleton previously sparked rumours about having baby number four as he was spotted putting her hands on her belly. However, the Princess's latest move in the viral video seems to be an answer to the rumours mongers.

