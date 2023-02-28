Harry Styles donates $1M to organization which helps forces to end gun violence

Harry Styles donated $1 million to a charity firm which helps the forces in eradicating gun violence across the United States of America.

The As It Was hitmaker has been widely appreciated after partnering with a charity Everytown for gun safety during his tour across North America following a string of school shootings in the country.

His tour includes a string of sell-out shows at Los Angeles' Forum arena. The Don't Worry Darling actor's partnership with the charity came just days after the shooting incident at Robb Elementary School in Texas on May 24, 2022, which cost 22 people their live, including the shooter.

Harry, 29, and his tour promoters, Live Nation had reportedly donated a whopping $1 million in proceeds from Love On Tour to Everytown Support in order to fund education and research.

The Boyfriends singer also met fans from the Students Demand Action across 44 shows in the US including cities such as Chicago and Austin.

During his concerts at the Moody Centre in Austin, Texas, the venue placed a T-shirt on each seat in the stadium to collect a donation of $100,000 and promote the organization.

Mia Tretta, 18, who was a victim of the Saugus High School shooting in California back in 2019 told Teen Vogue, "Obviously, most of the people going to Harry Styles are around my age — not everyone, but a good majority.

"I think hearing from other people your age is much more powerful than hearing from someone older or just reading a tweet or seeing a post about the next shooting.

"I think it's so much more powerful to have someone standing there in front of you who is doing something about this problem and realizing that you could too."

Meanwhile, fellow survivor Chloe Gayer said it was "powerful" to see Cheshire-born Styles supporting an organization such as Everytown.

She added that Harry is using his platform to "save lives".