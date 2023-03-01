Mod Sun talks of ‘broken heart’ since Avril Lavigne split

Mod Sun has turned to social media to address his feelings about the split from Avril Lavigne, as well as her decision to call off their engagement.

He broke it all down in an Instagram caption, and also featured a mirror selfie that served as a photo dump and included his most recent show, and also some behind-the-scenes photographs.

The caption in question read, “In 1 week my entire life completely changed…I just know there’s a plan for it all.”

For those unversed, it was only recently revealed that Avril Lavigne called off her engagement from Mod Sun.

In light of the ‘tumultuous’ week the 3-year-old singer promised, “I’ll keep my head up + always listen to my heart, even when it feels broken Being surrounded by love every night on tour has been an absolute blessing.”





“I have the best friends in the entire world, thanks for always having my back. See you on stage," he also added before signing off.

