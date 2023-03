File Footage

Camilla has reportedly been demanding aides to keep tabs on Kate Middleton.



An inside source close to Star magazine brought this news to light.

Per their findings, “Camilla has gone from helping Kate adjust to being a royal to meddling in her life.”

“She wants to be looped in on official emails and included in their Zoom calls with royal aides.”

“She’s even had quiet words with Kate’s staff regarding keeping her in the loop about her and William’s schedules.”