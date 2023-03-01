 
Wednesday Mar 01 2023
'The Mandalorian' director Rick Famuyiwa teases major development in season 3

Wednesday Mar 01, 2023

The Mandalorian director Rick Famuyiwa teased about major development in upcoming season 3 of the Disney+ series at the premiere on Monday.

Famuyiwa, 49, teased that all those seeds that were planted will finally “culminate” in Season 3.

“I feel there’s the storytelling that Jon [Favreau] has been spearheading from the very beginning has been slowly, each season, each project, leading us to this, leading us to the third season,” he said.

"I think there are a lot of seeds that are planted, that are growing and are culminating in this season. I feel like that’s part of the feeling [and] the sense of things culminating. It really feels like a third act in some ways, even though there’s lots of stories to tell. I think that’s the feeling that I have, is that you feel like you’ve been on a journey with these characters and that journey is coming to a head this season" he added.

The Mandalorian is a Disney+ series, starring Pedro Pascal in the leading role. The first season of the series was debuted in 2019.

Season 3 of the series premiered on March 1, 2023.

