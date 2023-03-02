 
entertainment
Thursday Mar 02 2023
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 02, 2023

Meghan and Harry issue statement on reports about eviction from Frogmore Cottage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on Wednesday issued a statement on the reports that they have been evicted from Frogmore Cottage.

A spokesperson for the couple said, "We can confirm the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been requested to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage."

According to The Sun, the move, which follows damning allegations from Harry and Meghan about the royals, throws into doubt their chances of a coronation invite in May.

The newspaper said Prince Andrew was offered the keys to the five-bed Windsor home last week.

Buckingham Palace issued an eviction notice to the US-based couple as the world reeled from the extraordinary attacks Harry launched against the Royal Family.

The Sun reported Andrew who faces being booted out of his Royal Lodge mansion, was last week offered the smaller Frogmore Cottage, and is said to be “resisting”.

It said Harry and Meghan are believed to have no choice but to quit the Windsor property, a gift from the late Queen, which would leave them without a UK home.

