 
entertainment
Thursday Mar 02 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles told Kate to change name, did not want another 'C' in family

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 02, 2023

King Charles and Camilla wanted Kate Middleton to change her name after marrying Prince William

Writing in his memoir, Prince Harry admits his father wanted his sister-in-law to spell her name with a 'K' to avoid royal 'confusion.

Harry pens: "I remembered the time he and Camilla wanted Kate to change the spelling of her name, because there were already two royal cyphers with a C and a crown above: Charles and Camilla. It would be too confusing to have another."

He continues: "Make it Katherine with a K, they suggested. I wondered now what came of that suggestion. I turned to Willy, gave him a look that said: You listening to this? His face was blank. Pa didn’t financially support Willy and me, and our families, out of any largesse. That was his job. That was the whole deal."

More From Entertainment:

Queen said 'out with it' as Harry began to ask important Meghan Markle question

Queen said 'out with it' as Harry began to ask important Meghan Markle question
King Cahrles actions will bring Eugenie and Harry closer

King Cahrles actions will bring Eugenie and Harry closer

Prince Harry feared negative 'Palace reports' on Meghan Markle would reach Queen

Prince Harry feared negative 'Palace reports' on Meghan Markle would reach Queen
King Charles 'dreaded' Meghan Markle 'overshadowing' him in fame

King Charles 'dreaded' Meghan Markle 'overshadowing' him in fame
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle not welcome at King Charles coronation

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle not welcome at King Charles coronation

King Charles told there is 'not enough money' to sponsor Meghan Markle

King Charles told there is 'not enough money' to sponsor Meghan Markle
Prince William called Meghan 'American actress' like 'convicted felon'

Prince William called Meghan 'American actress' like 'convicted felon'
'Grown man' Prince Harry was shocked he had to ask Queen 'permission' to marry Meghan

'Grown man' Prince Harry was shocked he had to ask Queen 'permission' to marry Meghan
Joni Mitchell to receive prestigious songwriting prize

Joni Mitchell to receive prestigious songwriting prize
'Banishment of Prince Harry is cruel, unnecessary and diminishes King Charles'

'Banishment of Prince Harry is cruel, unnecessary and diminishes King Charles'
Will Prince Andrew accept King Charles offer?

Will Prince Andrew accept King Charles offer?
Meghan and Harry issue statement on reports about eviction from Frogmore Cottage

Meghan and Harry issue statement on reports about eviction from Frogmore Cottage