 
entertainment
Thursday Mar 02 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles 'dreaded' Meghan Markle 'overshadowing' him in fame

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 02, 2023

King Charles could not fathom somebody else could dominate the monarchy apart from him.

Prince Harry claims his father was threatened by Meghan Markle's success as an actress as she prepared to join the Royal Family.

He pens in his book 'Spare': "Pa might have dreaded the rising cost of maintaining us, but what he really couldn’t stomach was someone new dominating the monarchy, grabbing the limelight, someone shiny and new coming in and overshadowing him. And Camilla."

He continues: "He’d lived through that before, and had no interest in living through it again. I couldn’t deal with any of that right now. I had no time for petty jealousies and Palace intrigue. I was still trying to work out exactly what to say to Granny, and the time had come."

More From Entertainment:

King Charles told Kate to change name, did not want another 'C' in family

King Charles told Kate to change name, did not want another 'C' in family
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle not welcome at King Charles coronation

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle not welcome at King Charles coronation

King Charles told there is 'not enough money' to sponsor Meghan Markle

King Charles told there is 'not enough money' to sponsor Meghan Markle
Prince William called Meghan 'American actress' like 'convicted felon'

Prince William called Meghan 'American actress' like 'convicted felon'
'Grown man' Prince Harry was shocked he had to ask Queen 'permission' to marry Meghan

'Grown man' Prince Harry was shocked he had to ask Queen 'permission' to marry Meghan
Joni Mitchell to receive prestigious songwriting prize

Joni Mitchell to receive prestigious songwriting prize
'Banishment of Prince Harry is cruel, unnecessary and diminishes King Charles'

'Banishment of Prince Harry is cruel, unnecessary and diminishes King Charles'
Will Prince Andrew accept King Charles offer?

Will Prince Andrew accept King Charles offer?
Meghan and Harry issue statement on reports about eviction from Frogmore Cottage

Meghan and Harry issue statement on reports about eviction from Frogmore Cottage

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry devastated after King Charles III's latest snub

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry devastated after King Charles III's latest snub
WATCH: Aima Baig's new song 'Washmallay' released

WATCH: Aima Baig's new song 'Washmallay' released
Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle was 'hugely disappointed' by life in royal family

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle was 'hugely disappointed' by life in royal family