Thursday Mar 02 2023
Prince Harry ‘abusing freedom’ as ‘delusional Duke'

Thursday Mar 02, 2023

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been bashed for “dedicating their lives to settling old scores” instead of “of using their freedom to dedicate their lives to service as they promised.”

Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield made these admissions during her interview with Fox News Digital.

There, she claimed, “I don’t think Prince William or King Charles will make any special arrangements to have a private discussion with Prince Harry prior to the coronation because the word ‘private’ has become increasingly debatable in the Sussex space.”

“Over the weekend, reports surfaced that Harry intends to add a new chapter to [his memoir] ‘Spare’ for the paperback print edition.”

“What would that content consist of? Perhaps a controversial closed-door conversation with his brother and father prior to one of the most historic events this generation has seen? I think the royal family is smarter than that and focused on the future of the monarchy.”

“Harry is under the delusion that he is the only one owed an apology. William and Kate are owed an apology.”

“Meghan and Harry have gone out of their way to tarnish the images of William and Catherine... The Sussexes were free. They found their freedom. Instead of using their freedom to dedicate their lives to service as they promised... they have dedicated their lives to settling old scores.”

