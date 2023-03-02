Chris Pine explains what really happened during Harry Styles’ ‘spitgate’

Chris Pine is setting the record straight regarding the viral moment during the Venice Film Festival premiere of Don’t Worry Darling, where Harry Styles allegedly spit on him.

Nearly six months after the clip of the moment went viral, the 42-year-old actor clarified the incident in a new Esquire video for its March 2023 issue published on Wednesday, March 1st, 2023, via Independent.

“Harry did not spit on me,” the Star Trek actor said in the video. “Harry’s a very, very kind guy.”

However, Pine admitted that “it did look, indeed, like” the As it Was singer, 29, was spitting in his direction.

“I was on the plane and we’re flying back from Venice having a great time on the plane and my publicist wakes me up and says, ‘We have to craft a statement on what happened in Venice.’ She showed me the thing and it did look, indeed, like Harry spit on me. He didn’t spit on me.”

“I think Harry leaned down and said, ‘It’s just words, isn’t it?’” Pine recalled, alleging that the singer leaned down to tell him “a little joke.”

He added, “We were all jet lagged and trying to answer questions. And sometimes when you’re doing these press things, your brain goes befuddled and you start speaking gibberish, so we had a joke: ‘It’s just words.’”

When the incident occurred at the time, Pine’s representatives issued a statement about the rumour, saying: “This is a ridiculous story – a complete fabrication and the result of an odd online illusion that is clearly deceiving and allows for foolish speculation.”

As for the Grammy-winning musician, he poked fun at “Spitgate” while performing in New York City.

“It is wonderful, wonderful, wonderful to be back here,” the X Factor alum said during one of his concerts at Madison Square Garden. “I just popped over to Venice to spit on Chris Pine, but fear not, we’re back!”