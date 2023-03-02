Akshay Kumar being slammed by Gaiety Galaxy owner for visiting 'TKSS' regularly

Gaiety Galaxy owner Manoj Desai questions Akshay Kumar for visiting 'The Kapil Sharma Show' frequently

Mumbai’s Gaiety Galaxy theatre owner Manoj Desai slams actor Akshay Kumar for regularly visiting The Kapil Sharma Show.

One of Akshay’s fan pages shared the video where the owner can be seen roughly questioning Akshay for his regular visits to Kapil’s comedy show.

He stated: "A day before yesterday, you went to that Kapil Sharma show. What did you gain? He is a son of an owl. He just wants to earn; Sony gives him money. Why do you regularly go there? Do you have any investments there? That is Salman Khan's show. Why do you go to that Kapil? My friends and my audience have told me Akshay goes to The Kapil Sharma Show regularly. Does it suit you? Now I am asking you, does it suit you? Kabhi tumhari tareef karta hai, kabhi kachra karta hai. Ye aapko shobha deta hai? Kamaal kar rahe ho, kya ho gaya hai? What is wrong with you?"

The fan page that shared the video also seemed to agree with Desai as it also mentioned to avoid 'over exposure' by going to The Kapil Sharma Show.

See video:

Kumar’s latest film Selfiee featuring Emraan Hashmi, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty did not perform well at the box office.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar will be next seen in Hera Pheri 3, Capsule Gill, OMG 2 and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, reports IndiaToday