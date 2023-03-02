WATCH: Under-construction Bhara Kahu flyover sees second accident in week

A pillar of the same under-construction flyover — whose falling shuttering claimed the lives of two labourers last week in Islamabad — came crashing down to the ground Wednesday, however, no casualties were reported this time.



According to the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police, rescue teams had been dispatched to the scene.

This is the second time that a part of the bridge has collapsed. Last week, two labourers lost their lives while three others sustained injuries when the shuttering of a pillar fell down after a truck collided with it.



Traffic police personnel were also present at the site to keep the light traffic moving, Islamabad Police said on Twitter.

Islamabad Police Inspector-General (IG) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan also visited the scene along with the administration of Islamabad and senior Police officials.

The police also said that they were observing the situation with the capital's administration, adding that "Islamabad Police and traffic officials would be present at the scene for every assistance."

As per the ICT Police's initial report with reference to the first incident, the shuttering of the pillar fell down after a speeding truck banged into it.



Police had also noted that the citizens were informed about the incident and advised to avoid using the route so that the rescue operation could not be hindered.

In light of the orders, the Islamabad chief commissioner formed an eight-member investigation committee to probe the matter.