Thursday Mar 02 2023
Brendan Fraser on his near-death experience filming ‘The Mummy,’ ‘I was choked out’

Thursday Mar 02, 2023

Brendan Fraser became the ultimate Hollywood heartthrob after starring in 1999s The Mummy. However, the Oscar-nominated has recently shared that he almost died while shooting the hit action-adventure film.

Fraser, 54, starred as American adventurer Rick O'Connell in the Stephen Sommers film, which spawned multiple sequels and spinoffs.

Fraser, on Tuesday, appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show, where he discussed shooting a sequence for The Mummy, in which his character, Rick, has a rope around his neck.

The Whale actor, who picked up the best lead actor award at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, detailed the incident after Sommers said: “Hey, it doesn’t really look like you’re choking – can you sell it?”

“You only got so far to go,” Fraser said, adding that he was standing on his toes. During the next take, when “the camera swooped around”, Fraser recalled he “went up on the toes and the guy holding the rope above me pulled” the rope up “a little higher”.

Fraser continued, “I was stuck on my toes and I had nowhere to go but down. So he was pulling up and I was going down. And then the next thing I knew, my elbow was in my ear, the world was sideways and there was gravel in my teeth.”

The stunt coordinator who recovered Fraser said, “Congratulations, you’re in the club — the same thing happened to Mel Gibson on Braveheart.”

Fraser replied, “Thanks, I think? I wanna go home!”

Fraser’s comeback role in The Whale has landed him Best Actor - Oscar nominations. The Oscars will take place on March 12.

