Meghan Markle ‘making the best’ of marriage to ‘pauper prince’

Experts warn that Meghan Markle is ‘making the best’ of her marriage to ‘pauper prince’ Prince Harry.



These admissions have been made by journalist Megyn Kelly, during her interview with Sky News Australia.

There, she claimed, “Meghan has very disappointed to realize he doesn't have money, he's a prince who's a pauper.”

“He's got fame and he gave her that for sure, she's now a household name when she was doing Deal or No Deal or the Suit show but he doesn't have any money.”

“Now it all makes sense how she's pimped him out to write the memoir.”

“Maybe she didn't like how the PR tour went but she needed that money. You got a $20 million advance on Spare and she's crying all the way to the bank now because they got the $100 million Netflix deal, they got $50 million Spotify deal.”

“But mark my words, she's going to that in about two years in Montecito which is one the of most expensive communities in America.”

“That's not enough dough to be riding private all the time which they want to do,” the writer also added before signing off.