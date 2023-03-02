 
entertainment
Thursday Mar 02 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle ‘making the best’ of marriage to ‘pauper prince’

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 02, 2023

File Footage

Experts warn that Meghan Markle is ‘making the best’ of her marriage to ‘pauper prince’ Prince Harry.

These admissions have been made by journalist Megyn Kelly, during her interview with Sky News Australia.

There, she claimed, “Meghan has very disappointed to realize he doesn't have money, he's a prince who's a pauper.”

“He's got fame and he gave her that for sure, she's now a household name when she was doing Deal or No Deal or the Suit show but he doesn't have any money.”

“Now it all makes sense how she's pimped him out to write the memoir.”

“Maybe she didn't like how the PR tour went but she needed that money. You got a $20 million advance on Spare and she's crying all the way to the bank now because they got the $100 million Netflix deal, they got $50 million Spotify deal.”

“But mark my words, she's going to that in about two years in Montecito which is one the of most expensive communities in America.”

“That's not enough dough to be riding private all the time which they want to do,” the writer also added before signing off. 

More From Entertainment:

Song Minho from K-pop group Winner confirms military enlistment

Song Minho from K-pop group Winner confirms military enlistment
Khloé Kardashian shares health update after tumor removal from her face

Khloé Kardashian shares health update after tumor removal from her face
Harry, Meghan Frogmore eviction means more obstacles to future UK visits

Harry, Meghan Frogmore eviction means more obstacles to future UK visits
Lily Collins recalls fans’ attitude changed after ‘Emily in Paris’ season 2 aired

Lily Collins recalls fans’ attitude changed after ‘Emily in Paris’ season 2 aired
King Charles ‘had enough’ with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Piers Morgan

King Charles ‘had enough’ with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Piers Morgan

Priscilla Presley stars as herself in Netflix’s animated series ‘Agent Elvis’

Priscilla Presley stars as herself in Netflix’s animated series ‘Agent Elvis’
'The Office' star Jenna Fischer joins 'Mean Girls' musical movie

'The Office' star Jenna Fischer joins 'Mean Girls' musical movie

'Kingsman' star Taron Egerton thinks he 'isn't the right person' for 'James Bond'

'Kingsman' star Taron Egerton thinks he 'isn't the right person' for 'James Bond'
Emilia Clarke's Insta snap draws trolls attack

Emilia Clarke's Insta snap draws trolls attack
Kanye West and ‘wife’ Bianca Censori spotted laughing on romantic stroll

Kanye West and ‘wife’ Bianca Censori spotted laughing on romantic stroll
Gina Carano's character still part of 'The Mandalorian': Rick Famuyiwa

Gina Carano's character still part of 'The Mandalorian': Rick Famuyiwa

Woody Harrelson blasts his 'War for the Planet of the Apes' performance

Woody Harrelson blasts his 'War for the Planet of the Apes' performance