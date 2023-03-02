 
entertainment
Thursday Mar 02 2023
By
Web Desk

'The Office' star Jenna Fischer joins 'Mean Girls' musical movie

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 02, 2023

The Office star Jenna Fischer joins Mean Girls musical movie

Paramount+ has cast The Office star Jenna Fischer in the upcoming Mean Girls movie musical. Fischer is expected to play Mrs. Heron, the mother of the central character Cady, who will be played by Angourie Rice in the newest version.

The musical will mark the third rendition of the original and is inspired by the Broadway musical, which is currently on a national tour. Saturday Night Live’s Tina Fey will be producing the film together with Lorne Michaels, with music by Jeff Richmond and lyrics by Nell Benjamin.

Tina Fey is also writing the new film's screenplay after writing the original and the stage musical's book.

Fischer is known and loved widely for her character in NBC's workplace sitcom The Office, in which she starred as Pam Halpert (née Beesly). Since the finale of the series which went on for nine seasons, Fischer launched the Office Ladies podcast in 2019 alongside her co-star and best friend Angela Kinsey. The pair also wrote a book together titled The Office BFFs, reviewing their time on the show and how it impacted their lives.

More From Entertainment:

Khloé Kardashian shares health update after tumor removal from her face

Khloé Kardashian shares health update after tumor removal from her face
Harry, Meghan Frogmore eviction means more obstacles to future UK visits

Harry, Meghan Frogmore eviction means more obstacles to future UK visits
Lily Collins recalls fans’ attitude changed after ‘Emily in Paris’ season 2 aired

Lily Collins recalls fans’ attitude changed after ‘Emily in Paris’ season 2 aired
King Charles ‘had enough’ with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Piers Morgan

King Charles ‘had enough’ with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Piers Morgan

Priscilla Presley stars as herself in Netflix’s animated series ‘Agent Elvis’

Priscilla Presley stars as herself in Netflix’s animated series ‘Agent Elvis’
'Kingsman' star Taron Egerton thinks he 'isn't the right person' for 'James Bond'

'Kingsman' star Taron Egerton thinks he 'isn't the right person' for 'James Bond'
Emilia Clarke's Insta snap draws trolls attack

Emilia Clarke's Insta snap draws trolls attack
Kanye West and ‘wife’ Bianca Censori spotted laughing on romantic stroll

Kanye West and ‘wife’ Bianca Censori spotted laughing on romantic stroll
Gina Carano's character still part of 'The Mandalorian': Rick Famuyiwa

Gina Carano's character still part of 'The Mandalorian': Rick Famuyiwa

Woody Harrelson blasts his 'War for the Planet of the Apes' performance

Woody Harrelson blasts his 'War for the Planet of the Apes' performance
King Charles ‘holds key’ to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle revival

King Charles ‘holds key’ to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle revival