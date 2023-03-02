‘Sit down!’, Maryam Nawaz tells Imran Khan in fresh Twitter spat

PML-N Senior Vice-President Maryam Nawaz (left) and PTI Chairman Imran Khan. — Twitter/@pmln_org/@PTIofficial

"Rupee slaughtered," Imran Khan writes on his Twitter.

Maryam slams Khan for "cruel deal" he "struck with IMF".

Censures him for "banking on" influence of his facilitators.

In less than a week's time since Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice-President Maryam Nawaz and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan engaged in a war of words on Twitter, their battle on the microblogging site continued over rising dollar rates in the country on Thursday.

Last Saturday, the two leaders found themselves embroiled in a Twitter war and traded barbs with each other over the PML-N's concerns regarding the two top court judges being "biased" towards their party.

The PTI chief mocked the ruling Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and “spoilt brat” Maryam for what he termed as “shameless and calculated attacks on SC [Supreme Court] judges”.

Today, however, Maryam — who is also the PML-N’s chief organiser — called out Khan for criticising the federal government’s economic decisions, which she mentioned were being taken to clean up the mess created by the PTI administration.

Earlier today, the deposed prime minister — who was ousted from power in April last year — took to Twitter to censure the PDM-led government in Islamabad for slaughtering the rupee bringing back his “regime change conspiracy” narrative imposed on Pakistanis by former army chief General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa.

“Rupee slaughtered — lost over 62% or 110/$ in 11 months of PDM. This has increased public debt alone Rs 14.3 trn [trillion] & historic 75 yr high inflation 31.5%,” Khan tweeted.

He added that Pakistanis are “paying [a] heavy price of regime change conspiracy where a bunch of criminals have been foisted upon nation by ex COAS”.

Responding to Khan’s censorious statement, the PML-N scion snapped back at him scorning his party’s three-year-long “incompetence”.



“Mighty audacious of u to criticize those who’re undoing yr mess created through yr ruthless plunder, incompetence, misplaced priorities, cruel deal that you struck with IMF & then its breach that plunged the country into economic turmoil," Maryam tweeted.

Maryam then told Khan "So sit down!" in her tweet.

The politician didn't stop there and continued to school the PTI leader about his "facilitators" whom she said "handpicked" Khan and "fed" him for "four years".

"And let's not forget to thank all those for this mayhem who handpicked and fed you for four years, as well as the remnants of their influence in the judiciary that you are now banking on," the PML-N chief organiser tweeted adding that it won't be allowed again.

"Won’t let that happen Insha’Allah," Maryam added.



The argument between the two politicians comes after the rupee plunged by nearly Rs19 against the US dollar today ahead of the central bank's monetary policy review and amid concerns over a stalled International Monetary Fund (IMF) deal.

Meanwhile, earlier today, the Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Ishaq Dar said Pakistan would strike a staff-level agreement with the IMF next week as the negotiations are about to conclude.

He added that the economy is headed in the right direction and blamed miscreants for spreading rumours about Pakistan's possible default.

