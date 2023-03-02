Sushmita Sen suffers heart attack, assures fans she is fine now

Sushmita Sen suffered a heart attack two days ago

Sushmita Sen revealed that she suffered a heart attack two days ago and took to her Instagram to share the news with her fans. Fans and followers sent her good wishes.

She took to her Instagram and wrote, “'Keep your heart happy & courageous, and it’ll stand by you when you need it the most Shona” (Wise words by my father @sensubir ) I suffered a heart attack a couple of days back…Angioplasty done…stent in place…and most importantly, my cardiologist reconfirmed ‘I do have a big heart’. Lots of people to thank for their timely aid & constructive action…will do so in another post! This post is just to keep you (my well wishers & loved ones) informed of the good news …that all is well & I am ready for some life again!!! I love you guys beyond!!!! #godisgreat #duggadugga.”





She will be seen in Aarya Season 3 soon. Back in 2019, Sushmita revealed that she joined Instagram because she had ill health. She said in an interview with PinkVilla, “I was very very sick and I have hair that’s falling. I have become moon-faced and I have steroid deposits. During this time, a thought crossed my mind, if this does kill me, people would never know who I was. So one night, I just got on to Instagram and opened that page.”