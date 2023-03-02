 
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry seen enjoying party in swanky LA club

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appeared shunning King Charles III's fresh snub as they enjoyed a party in Los Angeles on Wednesday night.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were seen arriving at a swanky $4,200-a-year private members club in Los Angeles amid reports of their eviction from royal house in the UK.

Meghan looked smashing as she teamed a pair of black leather trousers by a batch coat for the outing. She wore heels and carried a matching clutch to complete the look. While, Harry rocked blue jeans, blue t-shirt and grey blazer to accompany his wife for on a dinner in a lavish club.

The Sussex were all smiles as they enjoyed dinner together and spent some time out their home to enjoy moments of their married life alone for the piece of their mind amid ongoing royal drama and criticism.

As usual, the Sussexes faced criticism from Americans who branded the couple's move a public stunt, flaying Harry and Meghan for taking a two-hour trip from their home of Montecito to the lavish San Vicente Bungalows in downtown LA on a weeknight.

Meghan and Harry have tried to send a message to the palace with their latest move that they have no regrets on their doings. And, King Charles' actions can not stop the couple of enjoying the life of their choice.

