 
sports
Friday Mar 03 2023
By
AFP

Hodgkinson celebrates perfect birthday with win in European Indoors

By
AFP

Friday Mar 03, 2023

Britains Keely Hodgkinson. Twitter/semasocialnews
Britain's Keely Hodgkinson. Twitter/semasocialnews

ISTANBUL: Defending champion Keely Hodgkinson eased into the semi-finals of the 800m at the European Indoors Championships on Thursday to give herself a perfectly-timed birthday present. 

The British star, who was crowned European outdoor champion over the distance last year and improved the national 800m indoor mark to 1:57.18 over the winter, turns 21 on Friday.

"It will be a nice birthday present to myself if I can defend my title," she told the BBC before adding of the weekend final "I'm looking forward to it and hopefully I can do everyone proud."

Hodgkinson clocked 2:01.67 on Thursday in her heat. The semi-finals are on Saturday with the final set for Sunday.

Later Friday, Jakob Ingebrigtsen starts his bid for a 1500m/3000m double.

Ingebrigtsen was pipped to outdoor world 1500m gold by Jake Wightman in Eugene last year, but with the Briton recovering from injury, the Norwegian is a clear favourite for both golds in Istanbul.

The first round of the 1500m concludes Thursday's action with the final on Friday. The final of the 3000m is set for Sunday evening.

More From Sports:

Racism case: Pakistan-born Rafiq challenged over two versions of Michael Vaughan's remarks

Racism case: Pakistan-born Rafiq challenged over two versions of Michael Vaughan's remarks
Unwanted record for Bavuma on test debut triumph

Unwanted record for Bavuma on test debut triumph
Shots fired at Messi family store, threatening message left for star

Shots fired at Messi family store, threatening message left for star
Shahid Afridi’s daughter joyful during Shaheen-led Qalandars clash against Quetta Gladiators

Shahid Afridi’s daughter joyful during Shaheen-led Qalandars clash against Quetta Gladiators

‘Millions for PSL, nothing for the rest’: Boxer Afridi disappointed ahead of title fight

‘Millions for PSL, nothing for the rest’: Boxer Afridi disappointed ahead of title fight
Erin Holland glows in peachy power suit

Erin Holland glows in peachy power suit
Babar Azam eyes good show in World Cup in India

Babar Azam eyes good show in World Cup in India
PSL 2023: Lahore Qalandars triumph over Quetta Gladiators

PSL 2023: Lahore Qalandars triumph over Quetta Gladiators
5,000 cops deployed in Rawalpindi for PSL security

5,000 cops deployed in Rawalpindi for PSL security
Performance has nothing to do with marriage: Shadab Khan

Performance has nothing to do with marriage: Shadab Khan
'Round 2': Is PSL presenter Erin Holland getting married again?

'Round 2': Is PSL presenter Erin Holland getting married again?
PSL 2023: People will not always speak in your favour, says Babar Azam

PSL 2023: People will not always speak in your favour, says Babar Azam