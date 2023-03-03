 
King Charles went against Queen Elizabeth by evicting Harry from Frogmore Cottage: expert

King Charles' decision to evict Prince Harry from Frogmore Cottage has gone against the wishes of Queen Elizabeth, who tried to keep the Duke of Sussex on board, said royal expert Dr Tessa Dunlop.

Speaking to The Mirror, she said, ""Britain's response to the news has, on the whole, been gleeful. On one level the vitriol is understandable."

The expert said, "Prince Harry had just lobbed several verbal hand grenades at his family and the former institution to which he belonged. But he did so from a position of weakness, on the outside, in pain and feeling side-lined"

She added, "A broad-shouldered confident monarchy would have weathered the storm. With a coronation around the corner, the King has bigger fish to fry."

Dunlop said, "By evicting the couple from the late-Queen's generous gift of Frogmore Cottage, King Charles is going directly against the conciliatory style of Her late Majesty.


