Friday Mar 03 2023
Prince William, Kate were not 'brave enough' to admit they were Meghan fans

Friday Mar 03, 2023

Prince William and Kate Middleton did not admit they were big fans of Meghan Markle.

During one of their first meetings, the Prince and Princess of Wales refrained from telling the ‘Suits’ star that they loved her show.

Recalling the night, Harry pens in memoir ‘Spare’: “We talked about Wimbledon that night, and Suits, and Willy and Kate weren’t brave enough to admit to being superfans. Which was sweet.”

Harry then remembers comparing Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton’s different personalitieis.

“The only possibly discordant note I could think of was the marked difference in how the two women dressed, which both of them seemed to notice. Meg: ripped jeans, barefoot. Kate: done up to the nines. No big deal, I thought. Along with the diamonds from the bracelet I’d asked the designer to add a third—a blood-free diamond from Botswana. He asked if there was a rush. Well…now that you mention it…”

