Olivia Wilde has decided to date again following ‘difficult’ Harry Styles split

Friday Mar 03 2023
Friday Mar 03, 2023

Olivia Wilde is reportedly interested in dating again post Harry Styles split, however, she wants nothing less than an “amazing guy.”

Just a week after reported that the As It Was hitmaker has moved on from their breakup and is “already see someone,” it is now being claimed that Wilde, too, is open for dating.

An insider told Us Weekly, “Olivia is ready to date again, making it clear she’s available, and she isn’t looking for anything less than an amazing guy.”

The Don’t Worry Darling director and the former One Direction band member parted ways last year after two-year relationship.

As for Styles, a source previously told The Mirror, “Harry is seeing someone. He’s going to great lengths to keep her identity quiet after the circus surrounding his relationship with Olivia.”

“But his close circles all know about the romance. Though it’s early days, things seem to be going well,” the insider added.

At the time, the duo called their romance off, a source revealed to People Magazine that Wilde was “disappointed” that her relationship with Harry Styles did not work out.

“The break has been difficult for Olivia,” the insider said. “They have had some issues, but Olivia thought they were gonna work through it all.”

“She is disappointed. It's just a tricky situation, though,” the source shared before adding that there is “no bad blood' between Wilde and Styles and decision to break up was mutual.

