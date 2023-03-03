 
Deepika Padukone to participate in 'Oscars 2023' as presenter

Ranveer Singh reacts to wife Deepika Padukone's big achievement

Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone is all set to attend the 95th Academy Awards this year as a presenter.

Taking it to her official Instagram handle, Deepika shared the big news with her friends and fans. She shared the list of names of celebrities who will be presenting the Oscar. The big announcement left all the fans excited.

Apart from fans, the Piku actor’s fraternity friends also expressed their excitement and sent best wishes to her ahead of the big night.

Padukone’s sister Anisha Padukone wrote: “Boom” followed by a fireworks emoticon. Besharam Rang singer Shilpa Rao, Zoya Akhtar, Neha Dhupia and others also reacted to the news.

Among all, husband Ranveer Singh’s comment was the one that caught eyes on Instagram. He felt proud of his wife’s big achievement and expressed his feelings by dropping a blessed emoji along with a few clapping emojis.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone’s latest release Pathaan broke all-records at the box office. It collected more than INR 1000 crore internationally. The actor will be next seen in film Fighter with Hrithik Roshan. She also has Project K in the pipeline alongside Prabhas, reports PinkVilla.  

