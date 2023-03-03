 
Friday Mar 03 2023
Will Olivia Wilde reconcile with ex Jason Sudeikis after Harry Styles breakup?

Olivia Wilde and her ex Jason Sudeikis sparked reconciliation rumours when they were spotted hugging in January 2023 in Los Angeles just two months after she parted ways with Harry Styles.

However, an insider close to the Don’t Worry Darling director has revealed to Daily Mail that the duo has become friends again but getting back together is not on the cards for them.

The source shared that Wilde and Sudeikis have overcome their differences and are in “constant communication” while co-parenting their kids, Daisy, and Otis.

Wilde and the We're the Millers actor “do not have any drama anymore,” shared the insider before adding that they both are “very single” since she parted ways from the As It Was hitmaker.

The pair is focused on their “friendship” at the moment and are not involved romantically. “Jason and Olivia are on very good terms and have become friends again,” the insider said.

Wilde and Sudeikis have been fighting custody battle of their kids ever since they parted ways, however, they have now put that drama behind them to focus on their developing bond and children.

“Olivia and Jason have resolved any past issues and tension that was caused by their split,” the insider told the publication.

“They are in constant communication via phone calls and text messages and keep each other up to date on anything involving their kids, whether it be appointments, or their schooling.

“Most importantly, they are happy in their own lives. This has made it so much easier for them to be on the same page and treat each other with respect,” added the source.

