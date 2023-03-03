 
Taylor Swift earrings from the Grammys part of upcoming auction

The statement earrings Taylor Swift paired with her midnight-blue two-piece Roberto Cavalli outfit at the 2023 Grammy Awards will soon be up for auction.

Created by jeweller-to-the-stars Lorraine Schwartz, the pair of Diamond-shaped baubles worn by Swift will be part of an upcoming auction from JOOPITER, the global digital-first auction house founded by Pharrell Williams. 

The four-panel earrings are crafted of more than 136 carats of natural purple sapphires, paraiba tourmalines and diamonds, set in 18-karat white gold and are said to be valued at nearly $3 million.

The auction house will be presenting to its first dedicated high jewellery auction, A Journey Through Gems, in partnership with Lorraine Schwartz. A Journey Through Gems will feature a selection of the world’s rarest stones and iconic, one-of-a-kind creations commissioned throughout Schwartz’s legendary career. Creations both recent and archival – including bracelets, necklaces, rings, earrings and rare loose stones – are imbued with historical and cultural provenance.

Lorraine Schwartz said: “I was lucky enough to meet Pharrell over 20 years ago, and we’ve built an incredible friendship through a mutual appreciation for the most exquisite and unique gems in the world. To me, A Journey Through Gems is not only a curation of the finest bespoke high jewellery available now, but also the story of our journey and relationship as told through gems. I am excited to partner with JOOPITER for this once-in-a-lifetime sale, bringing access to these gems and their provenance to a global audience.”

The auction will open for global bidding on Friday, March 17 at JOOPITER.com.

