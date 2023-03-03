‘Army chief treating me like an enemy,’ complains Imran Khan

PTI Chairman Imran Khan. — Instagram/imrankhan

Establishment “does not understand what politics is,” says PTI chief.

He says incumbent army chief should look into him personally.

He claims government was planning on arresting him earlier this week.

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said Friday he felt that Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Asim Munir was treating him like an enemy.

“The establishment does not understand what politics is,” the PTI chief said while speaking to journalists in Lahore, just days after his return from Islamabad where he secured bail in three cases.

The former PM also said that if the COAS doubted his integrity so much, he should look into it personally and would find that "I am indeed innocent of any corruption".



“It is very important for the army to be strong, Khan said.

He also accused Gen (retd) Qamar Jawed Bajwa of “backstabbing” him, lamenting that the former COAS had spoken against Moscow right after he had gone there for a visit following the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war.

General elections

During the talk with journalists, Khan also spoke about the upcoming general elections and said: "We [PTI] will win the election despite Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) umpires."

He declared that overseas Pakistanis stood with his party and would keep supporting PTI.

In response to a query regarding his recent trip to Islamabad when he was due to be present in four courts, Khan said that the decision to travel to the capital by road, instead of air, was made late at night.



“There was news that they wanted to arrest me from the airport and take me to Balochistan.”

The PTI chief expressed concerns that he was “in danger from those who should protect me”. He also said that going to jail would earn the party more votes.

Khan also said that women who had been elected on reserved seats also wanted to be considered as candidates for the post of the Punjab chief minister.

“If the decision for the post is made now, there will be a massacre,” Khan laughed.