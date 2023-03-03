 
pakistan
Friday Mar 03 2023
By
Azam Malik

‘Army chief treating me like an enemy,’ complains Imran Khan

By
Azam Malik

Friday Mar 03, 2023

PTI Chairman Imran Khan. — Instagram/imrankhan
PTI Chairman Imran Khan. — Instagram/imrankhan

  • Establishment “does not understand what politics is,” says PTI chief.
  • He says incumbent army chief should look into him personally.
  • He claims government was planning on arresting him earlier this week.

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said Friday he felt that Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Asim Munir was treating him like an enemy.

“The establishment does not understand what politics is,” the PTI chief said while speaking to journalists in Lahore, just days after his return from Islamabad where he secured bail in three cases.

The former PM also said that if the COAS doubted his integrity so much, he should look into it personally and would find that "I am indeed innocent of any corruption".

“It is very important for the army to be strong, Khan said.

He also accused Gen (retd) Qamar Jawed Bajwa of “backstabbing” him, lamenting that the former COAS had spoken against Moscow right after he had gone there for a visit following the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war.

General elections

During the talk with journalists, Khan also spoke about the upcoming general elections and said: "We [PTI] will win the election despite Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) umpires."

He declared that overseas Pakistanis stood with his party and would keep supporting PTI.

In response to a query regarding his recent trip to Islamabad when he was due to be present in four courts, Khan said that the decision to travel to the capital by road, instead of air, was made late at night.

“There was news that they wanted to arrest me from the airport and take me to Balochistan.”

The PTI chief expressed concerns that he was “in danger from those who should protect me”. He also said that going to jail would earn the party more votes.

Khan also said that women who had been elected on reserved seats also wanted to be considered as candidates for the post of the Punjab chief minister.

“If the decision for the post is made now, there will be a massacre,” Khan laughed.

More From Pakistan:

Peshawar High Court suspends schedule of NA by-polls in KP

Peshawar High Court suspends schedule of NA by-polls in KP
Abdul Wali Kakar appointed Balochistan governor

Abdul Wali Kakar appointed Balochistan governor

SAPM Atta Tarar urges SJC to take notice of allegations against judges

SAPM Atta Tarar urges SJC to take notice of allegations against judges
Is Ishaq Dar resigning?

Is Ishaq Dar resigning?

President Arif Alvi announces April 30 as date for Punjab elections

President Arif Alvi announces April 30 as date for Punjab elections
Another attempt on Imran Khan's life in making, claims Babar Awan

Another attempt on Imran Khan's life in making, claims Babar Awan
ATC judge taunts Imran Khan for vandalism at judicial complex

ATC judge taunts Imran Khan for vandalism at judicial complex
Drowned Pakistani hockey player's pain persists beyond grave

Drowned Pakistani hockey player's pain persists beyond grave
Ringleader of Lahore's notorious 'Gang 102' arrested from Karachi

Ringleader of Lahore's notorious 'Gang 102' arrested from Karachi
Pakistani climate defender Ayisha Siddiqa named among Women of the Year 2023

Pakistani climate defender Ayisha Siddiqa named among Women of the Year 2023
US State Dept shies away from commenting on Pakistan's internal matters

US State Dept shies away from commenting on Pakistan's internal matters
How many foreign companies Farah Gogi and her family own?

How many foreign companies Farah Gogi and her family own?