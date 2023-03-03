 
entertainment
Friday Mar 03 2023
By
Web Desk

KQ Entertainment reveals teaser for new group Xikers

By
Web Desk

Friday Mar 03, 2023

This is KQs first group since the debut of Ateez
This is KQ's first group since the debut of Ateez

The company behind K-pop band Ateez, KQ Entertainment, have unveiled debut teasers for their new group. The group previously called KQ Fellaz 2, will now go by Xikers.

The teasers show a character called Tricky, who will be traveling along with Xikers on their journey. The group was initially introduced last year as a ten member band with members Minjae, Junmin, Hyunwoo, Junghoon, Yujun, Yechan, Sumin, Jinsik, Seeun and Hunter.

The name KQ Fellaz was first used by the group Ateez before their debut. The 4th generation group are a major reason why fans are anticipating the new group’s debut, since this will be the first group to come from KQ after Ateez who debuted in 2018.

The company officially announced the debut of Xikers by launching their social media accounts and releasing the teasers. Additionally, after releasing each member’s interviews and pictures, they posted a performance video from the group as well. 

