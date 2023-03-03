Ke Huy Quan recalls losing health insurance after 'Everything Everywhere All At Once'

Ke Huy Quan candidly opened up about one the toughest days of his life as he recalled losing his health insurance after filming Everything Everywhere All At Once because he couldn't land another job.

Quan, 51, who made history after winning the 2023 Screen Actors Guild award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role for the sci-fi/drama, told James Corden that the A24 movie’s filming started shooting in 2020 and pandemic happened.

During the lockdown, the Indiana Jones actor said he was "at home, trying to stay safe like everybody" and was auditioning for roles, but said he couldn't land a "single job."

"I was so nervous," Quan shared. "I was about to lose my health insurance. So, I called my agent and I said, 'Can you please get me anything? It doesn't matter, I just need one job to make the minimum requirement so I can qualify for health insurance the following year.' And I could not get one single job."

Quan went on, "Sure enough, 2021 came and went, lost my health insurance." He shared his nervousness about the A24 film.

He said he called the film producer and asked, "Can you please tell me one thing? Am I good in the movie?" and added, “nobody wants to hire me."

The producer then told Quan "that's crazy. Ke, Just be patient. You just wait."

"The movie came out in March of last year and my life has changed," Quan said.

Quan is next up for a best supporting actor Oscar at the Academy Awards later this month.