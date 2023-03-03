 
entertainment
Friday Mar 03 2023
By
Web Desk

Ke Huy Quan recalls losing health insurance after 'Everything Everywhere All At Once'

By
Web Desk

Friday Mar 03, 2023

Ke Huy Quan recalls losing health insurance after Everything Everywhere All At Once
Ke Huy Quan recalls losing health insurance after 'Everything Everywhere All At Once'

Ke Huy Quan candidly opened up about one the toughest days of his life as he recalled losing his health insurance after filming Everything Everywhere All At Once because he couldn't land another job.

Quan, 51, who made history after winning the 2023 Screen Actors Guild award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role for the sci-fi/drama, told James Corden that the A24 movie’s filming started shooting in 2020 and pandemic happened.

During the lockdown, the Indiana Jones actor said he was "at home, trying to stay safe like everybody" and was auditioning for roles, but said he couldn't land a "single job."

"I was so nervous," Quan shared. "I was about to lose my health insurance. So, I called my agent and I said, 'Can you please get me anything? It doesn't matter, I just need one job to make the minimum requirement so I can qualify for health insurance the following year.' And I could not get one single job."

Quan went on, "Sure enough, 2021 came and went, lost my health insurance." He shared his nervousness about the A24 film.

He said he called the film producer and asked, "Can you please tell me one thing? Am I good in the movie?" and added, “nobody wants to hire me."

The producer then told Quan "that's crazy. Ke, Just be patient. You just wait."

"The movie came out in March of last year and my life has changed," Quan said.

Quan is next up for a best supporting actor Oscar at the Academy Awards later this month.

More From Entertainment:

Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn Beckham having 'crisis talks' with Victoria, David amid lawsuit drama

Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn Beckham having 'crisis talks' with Victoria, David amid lawsuit drama
Ushna Shah stuns fans with her elegant valima look

Ushna Shah stuns fans with her elegant valima look
Will Harry, Meghan be invited to coronation after Frogmore eviction?

Will Harry, Meghan be invited to coronation after Frogmore eviction?
'The King: Eternal Monarch' star Lee Min Ho faces tax evasion allegations

'The King: Eternal Monarch' star Lee Min Ho faces tax evasion allegations
BamBam from K-pop group GOT7 reveals tracklist for his new album

BamBam from K-pop group GOT7 reveals tracklist for his new album
Royal family shares details about King Charles upcoming visit to France, Germany

Royal family shares details about King Charles upcoming visit to France, Germany
Guns N’ Roses and Arctic Monkeys to headline Glastonbury along with Elton John

Guns N’ Roses and Arctic Monkeys to headline Glastonbury along with Elton John
K-pop group Le Sserafim reveal dramatic teaser for their light stick

K-pop group Le Sserafim reveal dramatic teaser for their light stick
Lady Gaga aspires to live a 'life of solitude'

Lady Gaga aspires to live a 'life of solitude'
King Charles to travel to France, Germany on his first state visits abroad

King Charles to travel to France, Germany on his first state visits abroad
Brooklyn Beckham faces criticism as he reinvents fettuccine alfredo recipe

Brooklyn Beckham faces criticism as he reinvents fettuccine alfredo recipe
Jimmy Kimmel says Chris Rock 'should be proud' of his reaction to Will Smith slap at Oscars

Jimmy Kimmel says Chris Rock 'should be proud' of his reaction to Will Smith slap at Oscars