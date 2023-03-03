 
entertainment
Friday Mar 03 2023
By
Web Desk

'The King: Eternal Monarch' star Lee Min Ho faces tax evasion allegations

By
Web Desk

Friday Mar 03, 2023

The actor was allegedly charged a fine after the investigation
The actor was allegedly charged a fine after the investigation

Aju News reported on February 2nd that there had been an investigation of Lee Min Ho and his company in 2020 where they were fined on charges of tax evasion.

The report further detailed that the investigation of the actor and MYM Entertainment was taken up by the Seoul Regional Tax Service in September 2020. They were allegedly fined with a hefty amount following the investigation.

After the report came out, MYM Entertainment came out with a statement refuting the claims: ”Hello. This is MYM Entertainment.

We would like to make this announcement to correct matters related to our agency and our agency’s artist.

The agency and actor Lee Min Ho have been paying taxes dutifully, and there has never been a single unsavory incident.

The current situation is an issue that arose due to a difference in interpretation of whether our artist’s previously dealt matter of “compensation for damages caused by the use of illegal portrait rights” was subject to taxation or not, and it was about an additional tax that was determined due to an accounting error in the process of handling corporate expenses. With regard to this, we have dutifully paid.

Thank you.”

More From Entertainment:

Will Harry, Meghan be invited to coronation after Frogmore eviction?

Will Harry, Meghan be invited to coronation after Frogmore eviction?
BamBam from K-pop group GOT7 reveals tracklist for his new album

BamBam from K-pop group GOT7 reveals tracklist for his new album
Royal family shares details about King Charles upcoming visit to France, Germany

Royal family shares details about King Charles upcoming visit to France, Germany
Ke Huy Quan recalls losing health insurance after 'Everything Everywhere All At Once'

Ke Huy Quan recalls losing health insurance after 'Everything Everywhere All At Once'
Guns N’ Roses and Arctic Monkeys to headline Glastonbury along with Elton John

Guns N’ Roses and Arctic Monkeys to headline Glastonbury along with Elton John
K-pop group Le Sserafim reveal dramatic teaser for their light stick

K-pop group Le Sserafim reveal dramatic teaser for their light stick
Lady Gaga aspires to live a 'life of solitude'

Lady Gaga aspires to live a 'life of solitude'
King Charles to travel to France, Germany on his first state visits abroad

King Charles to travel to France, Germany on his first state visits abroad
Brooklyn Beckham faces criticism as he reinvents fettuccine alfredo recipe

Brooklyn Beckham faces criticism as he reinvents fettuccine alfredo recipe
Jimmy Kimmel says Chris Rock 'should be proud' of his reaction to Will Smith slap at Oscars

Jimmy Kimmel says Chris Rock 'should be proud' of his reaction to Will Smith slap at Oscars
KQ Entertainment reveals teaser for new group Xikers

KQ Entertainment reveals teaser for new group Xikers
'The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse' composer explains significance of piano and cello

'The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse' composer explains significance of piano and cello