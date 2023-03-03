Chris Pine chops off his hair because of Rachel Green of 'Friends': Here's why

The Wonder Women star Chris Pine revealed that he cut his hair because he looked like Jennifer Aniston's character Rachel Green in hit series Friends.

Last spring, Pine, 42, grew his hair out when he had some time off between the release of 2020's Wonder Woman 1984 and 2022's film The Contractor, due to the pandemic.

In the latest episode of Esquire's Explain This, the actor could not control his laugh while going through a stock of hilarious Twitter memes from his viral 2022 Venice Film Festival look.

"It's such a long flight to Italy, and then you get thrown into a press conference where you have to talk about a film you made five and a half years ago. I was just tired, frankly," Pine recalled.

He revealed that his publicist told him that he looked like Rachel from Friends, and ruined all the notions that he had about "looking pretty fly."

"I couldn't unhear it," he said. "It was the first day of my first time in Venice."

The actor revealed that he thought he looked like musician Greg Allman, "definitely feeling himself there."

Pine also teased that he is willing to join the Yellowstone universe after working with creator Taylor Sheridan on the film Hell or High Water.

He expressed his excitement to kick-off another potential franchise with Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.