Hellbound actor Yoo Ah In gets replaced in Netflix series following drug tests

Korean actor Yoo Ah In has been removed from the Netflix show Hellbound and his role will now be fulfilled by Kim Sung Cheol. His removal comes after the news that he has tested positive for using multiple illegal drugs.

Yoo Ah In has been in hot waters ever since it was reported that the actor is being investigated for the use of the drug Propofol. His hair and urine samples later revealed that not only did he test positive for Propofol, but he was also using cocaine, marijuana and ketamine.

Besides Season two of Hellbound, the actor is set to head multiple Netflix projects, some of which are already in post production. Considering his recasting in the series, it remains to be seen whether he will continue on with his other projects on the streaming service.