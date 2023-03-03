Blackpink’s Lisa admits she sees herself as a normal person

She revealed that she enjoys the small moments in life

K-pop group Blackpink’s Lisa admitted that she sees herself as an ordinary person in a recent interview with Harper’s Bazaar. The singer and rapper appeared on one of the magazine’s latest issues.

“I see myself as an average person, not so different from other people. When I don’t have a schedule, I usually sleep in, go for walks, and get food delivered. I enjoy such small moments of happiness, just like other people my age.”

The idol has achieved a lot in her seven year career, from moving to Korea as a child to pursue her dream of becoming an idol to debuting in arguably one of the biggest girl groups in the world. She has also had a successful run as a soloist, breaking multiple records with her hit songs Money and La Lisa.