 
entertainment
Saturday Mar 04 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry was relieved 'Suits' did not kill off Meghan Markle character

By
Web Desk

Saturday Mar 04, 2023

Prince Harry is thankful to the ‘Suits’ bosses for giving Meghan Markle a graceful send-off.

Meghan, who essayed the role of Rachel in the series, was asked to leave her career as an actress ahead of joining the Royal Family.

As Meghan prepared for her wedding, she was also shooting her final episodes in the series, reveals Harry.

Reflecting upon the scenario, Harry pens: “The decree about the wedding coincided uncannily with the airing of Meg’s farewell season of Suits, in which her character, Rachel, was also preparing to get married. Art and life, imitating each other. Decent of Suits, I thought, marrying Meg off the show, instead of pushing her down a lift shaft. There were enough people in real life trying to do that.”

More From Entertainment:

Joe Biden skipping King Charles coronation due to Queen Consort Camilla?

Joe Biden skipping King Charles coronation due to Queen Consort Camilla?

Prince Harry was 'hopeful' after journalist dubbed William, Kate, Meghan 'fab four'

Prince Harry was 'hopeful' after journalist dubbed William, Kate, Meghan 'fab four'
Prince William told Harry not to marry at Westminster Abbey: 'We did it there'

Prince William told Harry not to marry at Westminster Abbey: 'We did it there'
Meghan Markle 'would be loved by Diana', UK told Prince Harry

Meghan Markle 'would be loved by Diana', UK told Prince Harry
Meghan Markle told her father 'Palace' wanted them to 'ignore' paparazzi

Meghan Markle told her father 'Palace' wanted them to 'ignore' paparazzi
US President Joe Biden unlikely to attend King Charles coronation: report

US President Joe Biden unlikely to attend King Charles coronation: report

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes display intimacy on their first public date at the New York Rangers game

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes display intimacy on their first public date at the New York Rangers game
Rebel Wilson reveals she got banned from Disneyland after proposal to girlfriend Ramona Agrum

Rebel Wilson reveals she got banned from Disneyland after proposal to girlfriend Ramona Agrum
Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz appear together in the Beckham family portrait at Paris fashion Week show

Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz appear together in the Beckham family portrait at Paris fashion Week show
Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham staying in the same hotel as Victoria Beckham: 'Conflict' resolved?

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham staying in the same hotel as Victoria Beckham: 'Conflict' resolved?

Which Pakistani drama are Indians glued to these days?

Which Pakistani drama are Indians glued to these days?
Netflix: List of new DC shows to drop in 2023

Netflix: List of new DC shows to drop in 2023