Prince Harry was relieved 'Suits' did not kill off Meghan Markle character

Prince Harry is thankful to the ‘Suits’ bosses for giving Meghan Markle a graceful send-off.



Meghan, who essayed the role of Rachel in the series, was asked to leave her career as an actress ahead of joining the Royal Family.

As Meghan prepared for her wedding, she was also shooting her final episodes in the series, reveals Harry.

Reflecting upon the scenario, Harry pens: “The decree about the wedding coincided uncannily with the airing of Meg’s farewell season of Suits, in which her character, Rachel, was also preparing to get married. Art and life, imitating each other. Decent of Suits, I thought, marrying Meg off the show, instead of pushing her down a lift shaft. There were enough people in real life trying to do that.”