Prince Harry and Meghan would be rendered powerless without royal status says expert

A reputation and crisis management expert said Meghan Markle and Prince Harry need to remain royals more than the Royal Family need them.



Edward Coram-James said the UK-based couple face a problem of relevance that doesn't currently plague the Firm.



He was commenting on the situation created by the release of Prince Harry's book and the couple's Netflix documentary which contained series of accusations against the royal family.

He said given Prince Harry's background, the titles he and Meghan bear and the interest people around the world have in the Royal Family, it would be beneficial to Duke and Duchess of Sussex to continue to latch onto the Firm.



"From a PR perspective, I’m very much inclined to believe that they need to be royals much more than the royals need them," he said talking to express.co.uk.



Coram-James said, "The royals will remain relevant regardless. In spite of the scandal that has ensued as a result of the Oprah interview, the docuseries and the book, the royal press machine will know all too well that storylines become old, people move on, and the trick to remaining relevant is to create new narratives and give new hooks."



He said, "The Royal Family is in no short supply in this regard. Every week sees them embark on some new adventure, or support one of their causes, and thus creating positive headlines."









