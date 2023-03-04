 
entertainment
Saturday Mar 04 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry and Meghan would be rendered powerless without royal status says expert

By
Web Desk

Saturday Mar 04, 2023

Prince Harry and Meghan would be rendered powerless without royal status says expert

A reputation and crisis management expert said Meghan Markle and Prince Harry need to remain royals more than the Royal Family need them.

Edward Coram-James said the UK-based couple face a problem of relevance that doesn't currently plague the Firm.

He was commenting on the situation created by the release of Prince Harry's book and the couple's Netflix documentary which contained series of accusations against the royal family.

He said given Prince Harry's background, the titles he and Meghan bear and the interest people around the world have in the Royal Family, it would be beneficial to Duke and Duchess of Sussex to continue to latch onto the Firm.

"From a PR perspective, I’m very much inclined to believe that they need to be royals much more than the royals need them," he said talking to express.co.uk.

Coram-James said, "The royals will remain relevant regardless. In spite of the scandal that has ensued as a result of the Oprah interview, the docuseries and the book, the royal press machine will know all too well that storylines become old, people move on, and the trick to remaining relevant is to create new narratives and give new hooks."

He said, "The Royal Family is in no short supply in this regard. Every week sees them embark on some new adventure, or support one of their causes, and thus creating positive headlines."



More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry's safety claim dismissed after Frogmore Cottage eviction

Prince Harry's safety claim dismissed after Frogmore Cottage eviction

Prince Harry and Meghan's eviction from UK home called distraction from king's blunder

Prince Harry and Meghan's eviction from UK home called distraction from king's blunder

Meghan Markle brought out the 'boy' in King Charles: Prince Harry

Meghan Markle brought out the 'boy' in King Charles: Prince Harry
Prince Harry was tired of 'world exclusives' on his wedding preparations

Prince Harry was tired of 'world exclusives' on his wedding preparations
King Charles Coronation oil is based on oil used at Coronation of Queen Elizabeth

King Charles Coronation oil is based on oil used at Coronation of Queen Elizabeth
Joe Biden skipping King Charles coronation due to Queen Consort Camilla?

Joe Biden skipping King Charles coronation due to Queen Consort Camilla?

Prince Harry was relieved 'Suits' did not kill off Meghan Markle character

Prince Harry was relieved 'Suits' did not kill off Meghan Markle character
Prince Harry was 'hopeful' after journalist dubbed William, Kate, Meghan 'fab four'

Prince Harry was 'hopeful' after journalist dubbed William, Kate, Meghan 'fab four'
Prince William told Harry not to marry at Westminster Abbey: 'We did it there'

Prince William told Harry not to marry at Westminster Abbey: 'We did it there'
Meghan Markle 'would be loved by Diana', UK told Prince Harry

Meghan Markle 'would be loved by Diana', UK told Prince Harry
Meghan Markle told her father 'Palace' wanted them to 'ignore' paparazzi

Meghan Markle told her father 'Palace' wanted them to 'ignore' paparazzi
US President Joe Biden unlikely to attend King Charles coronation: report

US President Joe Biden unlikely to attend King Charles coronation: report