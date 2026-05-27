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BTS returns after military service with surprise collaboration

BTS reunion leaves fans nostalgic over their humble beginnings
By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published May 27, 2026

BTS returns after military service with surprise collaboration
BTS returns after military service with surprise collaboration

BTS is officially back together – and they did not just return quietly, they brought dessert diplomacy with them.

Now that all seven members — Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook — have completed their mandatory military service, the group is marking their long-awaited reunion with a surprisingly sweet comeback: a limited-edition Oreo collaboration.

The special flavour, inspired by Korean street food hotteok, features a brown-sugar pancake filling and signature purple cookies – a not-so-subtle nod to BTS’s signature colour and global fandom.

For RM, the collab feels like a full-circle moment reaching all the way back to their trainee days.

“I want to say this,” RM said in a Q&A video. “Back when we were trainees, we released a song called ‘A Typical Trainee’s Christmas.’ That was 14 years ago.”

That memory sparked instant nostalgia across the group, with Jimin recalling a lyric that even included the word “oreo.”

“From that line, didn’t this partnership seem kind of destined?” RM added, half-joking but fully convinced.

Suga kept it simple but honest: “If I just saw it at a store, I’d be curious and probably buy it.”

Jin echoed the fan perspective, saying the collaboration blends fandom and food in a way that feels personal for the BTS Army.

There’s also a deeper layer of nostalgia here – the group reflecting on their early U.S. breakthrough moments, including their 2017 Billboard Music Award appearance.

“It’s such an honor,” RM said. “It’s been a long time, everyone.”

Jimin called the moment surreal, adding: “In a way, being able to put a piece of us into the American culture is really unimaginable.”

And of course, V summed it up the way only BTS can: “We’re back, and we’re bringing the hotteok OREO.”

The BTS x Oreo limited edition drops for pre-order on June 1. 

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