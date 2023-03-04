Adam Levine says he’s ‘embracing chaos’ after third baby with Behati Prinsloo

Adam Levine offered a glimpse into his family life with wife Behati Prinsloo, less than two months after they welcomed their third baby.

The Maroon 5 frontman appeared on iHeartRadio’s On-Air With Ryan Seacrest on Friday, March 3rd, 2023, and talked about his life after the newest addition, via E! News.

“It’s zone defence as they say,” he joked to Seacrest. “It goes from man to man to zone. It’s like this and that. Here we go. Boom, boom, boom. It’s awesome. I love the chaos. I embrace the chaos.”

The She Will Be Loved crooner also shared that he is ready to embrace his inner suburban dad given his vehicle choice.

“I pushed harder for the minivan,” said Levine. “I see a minivan as you just bought into a whole new thing. You can make a minivan whatever you want it. It doesn’t have to be your mom’s Chrysler Town & Country. It can be this spectacular spaceship and fun.”

Along with his newest bundle of joy, the Girls Like You singer shares daughters Dusty Rose, 6, and Gio Grace, 5, with the former Victoria’s Secret model.

In the interview, he also hinted at his upcoming musical projects. “We are working on something that is unbelievably cool,” the musician shared.

“I’m most excited about this thing than I’ve been in a long time. It’s definitely music…We’re right in the middle of it, but just know I think it’s one of the coolest things we’ve done and very different.”