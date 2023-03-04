 
entertainment
Saturday Mar 04 2023
By
Web Desk

Adam Levine says he’s ‘embracing chaos’ after third baby with Behati Prinsloo

By
Web Desk

Saturday Mar 04, 2023

Adam Levine offered a glimpse into his family life with wife Behati Prinsloo, less than two months after they welcomed their third baby.

The Maroon 5 frontman appeared on iHeartRadio’s On-Air With Ryan Seacrest on Friday, March 3rd, 2023, and talked about his life after the newest addition, via E! News.

“It’s zone defence as they say,” he joked to Seacrest. “It goes from man to man to zone. It’s like this and that. Here we go. Boom, boom, boom. It’s awesome. I love the chaos. I embrace the chaos.”

The She Will Be Loved crooner also shared that he is ready to embrace his inner suburban dad given his vehicle choice.

“I pushed harder for the minivan,” said Levine. “I see a minivan as you just bought into a whole new thing. You can make a minivan whatever you want it. It doesn’t have to be your mom’s Chrysler Town & Country. It can be this spectacular spaceship and fun.”

Along with his newest bundle of joy, the Girls Like You singer shares daughters Dusty Rose, 6, and Gio Grace, 5, with the former Victoria’s Secret model.

In the interview, he also hinted at his upcoming musical projects. “We are working on something that is unbelievably cool,” the musician shared.

“I’m most excited about this thing than I’ve been in a long time. It’s definitely music…We’re right in the middle of it, but just know I think it’s one of the coolest things we’ve done and very different.”

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Aniston breaks down the one thing she’d take for granted

Jennifer Aniston breaks down the one thing she’d take for granted
Harry and Meghan want their money back after eviction from UK home

Harry and Meghan want their money back after eviction from UK home

Prince Harry and Meghan would be rendered powerless without royal status says expert

Prince Harry and Meghan would be rendered powerless without royal status says expert

Prince Harry's safety claim dismissed after Frogmore Cottage eviction

Prince Harry's safety claim dismissed after Frogmore Cottage eviction

Prince Harry and Meghan's eviction from UK home called distraction from king's blunder

Prince Harry and Meghan's eviction from UK home called distraction from king's blunder

Meghan Markle brought out the 'boy' in King Charles: Prince Harry

Meghan Markle brought out the 'boy' in King Charles: Prince Harry
Prince Harry was tired of 'world exclusives' on his wedding preparations

Prince Harry was tired of 'world exclusives' on his wedding preparations
King Charles Coronation oil is based on oil used at Coronation of Queen Elizabeth

King Charles Coronation oil is based on oil used at Coronation of Queen Elizabeth
Joe Biden skipping King Charles coronation due to Queen Consort Camilla?

Joe Biden skipping King Charles coronation due to Queen Consort Camilla?

Prince Harry was relieved 'Suits' did not kill off Meghan Markle character

Prince Harry was relieved 'Suits' did not kill off Meghan Markle character
Prince Harry was 'hopeful' after journalist dubbed William, Kate, Meghan 'fab four'

Prince Harry was 'hopeful' after journalist dubbed William, Kate, Meghan 'fab four'
Prince William told Harry not to marry at Westminster Abbey: 'We did it there'

Prince William told Harry not to marry at Westminster Abbey: 'We did it there'