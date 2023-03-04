 
entertainment
Saturday Mar 04 2023
By
Web Desk

Hazim Bangwar says he wrote songs for Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj

By
Web Desk

Saturday Mar 04, 2023

Assistant Commissioner of Karachis North Nazimabad Hazim Bangwar. — Instagram/@hazimbangwar
Assistant Commissioner of Karachi's North Nazimabad Hazim Bangwar. — Instagram/@hazimbangwar

Hazim Bangwar, who is the recently appointed assistant commissioner of North Nazimabad in Karachi, revealed that he used to write songs for Hollywood stars Nicki Minaj, Ariana Grande and Jessi J. 

Bangwar appeared on a TV show where he talked about about the time when he was a 19-year-old studying in the UK and had to support himself by doing side jobs, including writing and selling music as a ghost writer. 

The 29-year-old assistant commissioner said he wrote Nicki Minaj's High School. "I wrote Nicki Minaj's High School and then you sell songs. That song was on her album and a single and the rest is history," he said. 

Bangwar said that he got into music accidentally. "Even though my mom and dad were from a very good background, they told me to support myself," he said. 

He said that you get a big cheque when you write music as a ghost writer. 

The multi-talented assistant commissioner, who has a degree in fashion design and LLB, went viral for his dress sense and talent. 

However, the internet was divided over him as some were happy to see a non-traditional officer while some found his chic sense of fashion objectionable since it deviates from their idea of masculinity. 

More From Entertainment:

Cardi B gets tattoo on her face for 1-year-old son Wave: 'I love my face tatt'

Cardi B gets tattoo on her face for 1-year-old son Wave: 'I love my face tatt'
White House responds to claims of Joe Biden not attending King Charles’ Coronation

White House responds to claims of Joe Biden not attending King Charles’ Coronation
Cerebral palsy advocate hopes Disney creates princess with disabilities

Cerebral palsy advocate hopes Disney creates princess with disabilities
King Charles playing ‘Game of Homes ‘with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

King Charles playing ‘Game of Homes ‘with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel ‘thrilled’ Matt Damon might ‘not attend’ this year’s ceremony

Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel ‘thrilled’ Matt Damon might ‘not attend’ this year’s ceremony
Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes should get another chance: Billy Bush

Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes should get another chance: Billy Bush
Kanye West suffers another legal loss

Kanye West suffers another legal loss
'Saving Private Ryan' actor Tom Sizemore dies at 61 from brain aneurysm

'Saving Private Ryan' actor Tom Sizemore dies at 61 from brain aneurysm
King Charles latest post divides royal fans over Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s eviction

King Charles latest post divides royal fans over Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s eviction
Sofia Carson’s ‘entire family is flying out’ for the Oscars

Sofia Carson’s ‘entire family is flying out’ for the Oscars
Kim Kardashian joins James Corden on ‘Carpool Karaoke’ shooting in Malibu

Kim Kardashian joins James Corden on ‘Carpool Karaoke’ shooting in Malibu