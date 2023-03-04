Hazim Bangwar says he wrote songs for Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj

Assistant Commissioner of Karachi's North Nazimabad Hazim Bangwar. — Instagram/@hazimbangwar

Hazim Bangwar, who is the recently appointed assistant commissioner of North Nazimabad in Karachi, revealed that he used to write songs for Hollywood stars Nicki Minaj, Ariana Grande and Jessi J.

Bangwar appeared on a TV show where he talked about about the time when he was a 19-year-old studying in the UK and had to support himself by doing side jobs, including writing and selling music as a ghost writer.

The 29-year-old assistant commissioner said he wrote Nicki Minaj's High School. "I wrote Nicki Minaj's High School and then you sell songs. That song was on her album and a single and the rest is history," he said.

Bangwar said that he got into music accidentally. "Even though my mom and dad were from a very good background, they told me to support myself," he said.

He said that you get a big cheque when you write music as a ghost writer.

The multi-talented assistant commissioner, who has a degree in fashion design and LLB, went viral for his dress sense and talent.

However, the internet was divided over him as some were happy to see a non-traditional officer while some found his chic sense of fashion objectionable since it deviates from their idea of masculinity.