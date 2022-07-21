Amber rose opens up about her role in Nicki Minaj and Kanye West’s work on 'Monster'

Nicki Minaj did not know Kanye West before Amber Rose introduced her to the rapper.



On a recent episode of the Higher Learning podcast with Van Lathan, Rose talked about the song Monster's creation.

“I put Nicki on 'Monster," Rose claimed. “He didn't know who Nicki was back then. I had Nicki pull up to the studio and I put her on Monster.”

She further added, “She was still coming up, and I saw her in the studio and I said, ‘Oh my god, this she is talented as hell.’ And then I went back to Kanye and I was like, ‘You need to get this girl Nicki on ‘Monster.’ And he was like, ‘Who? What? No. I’m not…” And I said, ‘Just let her pull up, what’s it going to hurt?’ She heard the song and then she came back the next day with the verse.”

Rose claims that Minaj was so good on the song—which many people consider one of her best verses ever—that West thought about removing it to avoid looking bad.