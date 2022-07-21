 
entertainment
Thursday Jul 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Amber rose opens up about her role in Nicki Minaj and Kanye West’s work on 'Monster'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jul 21, 2022

Amber rose opens up about her role in Nicki Minaj and Kanye West’s work on Monster

Nicki Minaj did not know Kanye West before Amber Rose introduced her to the rapper.

On a recent episode of the Higher Learning podcast with Van Lathan, Rose talked about the song Monster's creation.

“I put Nicki on 'Monster," Rose claimed. “He didn't know who Nicki was back then. I had Nicki pull up to the studio and I put her on Monster.”

She further added, “She was still coming up, and I saw her in the studio and I said, ‘Oh my god, this she is talented as hell.’ And then I went back to Kanye and I was like, ‘You need to get this girl Nicki on ‘Monster.’ And he was like, ‘Who? What? No. I’m not…” And I said, ‘Just let her pull up, what’s it going to hurt?’ She heard the song and then she came back the next day with the verse.”

Rose claims that Minaj was so good on the song—which many people consider one of her best verses ever—that West thought about removing it to avoid looking bad.

More From Entertainment:

Book on Meghan and Harry pulled off the shelves in US, Canada and Australia?

Book on Meghan and Harry pulled off the shelves in US, Canada and Australia?
Ed Sheeran takes wife, daughter out for fun

Ed Sheeran takes wife, daughter out for fun
Jennifer Lopez hits 219 million Instagram followers after marrying Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez hits 219 million Instagram followers after marrying Ben Affleck

Eminem shares video of his conversation with Snoop Dogg

Eminem shares video of his conversation with Snoop Dogg

Meghan is older than she says she is? New book stirs debate on Duchess' age

Meghan is older than she says she is? New book stirs debate on Duchess' age
Cash donations: Prince Charles gets clean chit

Cash donations: Prince Charles gets clean chit

Johnny Depp gave rough treatment to Leonardo DiCaprio during filming in 1993

Johnny Depp gave rough treatment to Leonardo DiCaprio during filming in 1993
Ryan Gosling spills beans about Eva Mendes reaction over his new ‘Ken’ look

Ryan Gosling spills beans about Eva Mendes reaction over his new ‘Ken’ look
Katherine Heigl melts hearts with THIS cute picture

Katherine Heigl melts hearts with THIS cute picture
Ethan Hawke opens up about ‘final act’ of his acting career

Ethan Hawke opens up about ‘final act’ of his acting career
Kate Middleton and Prince William snub Meghan and Harry as they share details of their US visit

Kate Middleton and Prince William snub Meghan and Harry as they share details of their US visit
BTS star J-Hope to make history at Lollapalooza festival: Details

BTS star J-Hope to make history at Lollapalooza festival: Details

Latest

view all