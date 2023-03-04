 
'Saving Private Ryan' actor Tom Sizemore dies at 61 from brain aneurysm

'Saving Private Ryan' actor Tom Sizemore dies at 61 from brain aneurysm

Saving Private Ryan star Tom Sizemore died at the age of 61 after spending nearly 13 days in ICU, confirmed by his manager on Friday.

The actor's manager Charles Lago confirmed to Variety that Sizemore died after being taken off life support.

“It is with great sadness and sorrow I have to announce that actor Thomas Edward Sizemore (‘Tom Sizemore’) aged 61 passed away peacefully in his sleep today at St Joseph’s Hospital Burbank,” Lago said in a statement.

“His brother Paul and twin boys Jayden and Jagger (17) were at his side.”

Lago had revealed on February, 27, 2023 that “doctors informed his family that there is no further hope and have recommended end of life decision.”

Sizemore suffered from a brain aneurysm on February 18, 2023 and collapsed in his Los Angeles home.

The actor was taken to hospital by paramedics on the same day and had remained in critical condition in a coma under intensive care since then.

“I am deeply saddened by the loss of my big brother Tom,” his brother Paul Sizemore said in a statement.

“He was larger than life. He has influenced my life more than anyone I know. He was talented, loving, giving and could keep you entertained endlessly with his wit and storytelling ability. I am devastated he is gone and will miss him always.”

