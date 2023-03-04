 
'Baywatch' star Pamela Anderson was 'painfully shy' before posing for 'Playboy'

Pamela Anderson reveals she was ‘painfully shy’ before appearing on the cover of Playboy magazine.

The actress told ET Canada: “The shyness was something that was so debilitating. When I was little, I would wear a hat over my head and pull the hole closed so I could only see out this much.

“I hated the way I looked, I hated everything. I was so shy and I always thought everybody was pretty and I just didn’t have that confidence or self-confidence.”

“Then I was in Vancouver and Playboy approached me a few times and I said no. Finally I was in a situation and thought ‘Why not? Let me try this.’ Then I got to L.A. and I was horrified,” admitting she was overcome with adrenaline and being scared.

Anderson continues, “Then I did my first photo shoot with Playboy… it was the first flash when I opened my eyes and it felt like I was falling off a cliff. It really felt like I was just… allowing, instead of trying to control. And it was my first feeling of freedom.

Anderson released her new Netflix documentary Pamela, a love story at the same time as her book on January 31. In her own words, through personal video and diaries, Pamela Anderson shares the story of her rise to fame, rocky romances and infamous sex tape scandal in the documentary.

Anderson is is best known for her glamour modeling work in Playboy magazine and for her role as "C.J." Parker on the television series Baywatch.

