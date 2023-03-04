 
Saturday Mar 04 2023
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle won't resist King Charles' shocking decision

Saturday Mar 04, 2023

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle won't resist King Charles III's latest move of evicting the Sussex from their UK home, Frogmore Cottage. 

Meghan and Harry were handed keys to royal residence by Queen Elizabeth II after their marriage in 2018, but Prince Andrew has now reportedly been offered the home by the new monarch.

Following the decision, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have begun making arrangements to ship their belongings from the 10-bedroom royal residence to Montecito mansion in California as the couple have decided not to resist the King's decision. 

A source, close to the couple, has claimed that Meghan and Harry have no intention to fight the move, are vacating the house. 

The Sussexes have also confirmed that Charles wants them to vacate the residence. Instead, Prince Andrew has reportedly been offered the keys to the house. 

On the other hand, the Duke of York is reportedly “resisting” calls to downsize from the Royal Lodge in Windsor, where he has lived for more than 20 years and shares with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson.

“Harry and Meghan provoked him [King Charles] with Harry’s disgraceful book and the interviews he gave,” a royal expert Tom Bower told Page Six.

