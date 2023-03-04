 
entertainment
Saturday Mar 04 2023
By
Web Desk

BTS’ Jungkook reacts to J-Hope's new single ‘On the Street’

By
Web Desk

Saturday Mar 04, 2023

Fans noticed the singer's reaction while he listened to the song

During his live broadcast on Weverse, BTS’ Jungkook listened to J-Hope’s new track called On the Street. The track was released on March 3rd and is a collaboration with his long-term idol, American rapper J. Cole.

The song is a tribute to J-Hope’s fans, the title representing his journey as a young artist and also the journey he’s been on with his fans. In the song, both artists rapped about their past, present and future. J-Hope especially paid tribute to his videos that were called Hope on the Street and his long journey with ARMYs.

Jungkook listened to multiple songs during the broadcast, but fans noticed his reaction was a little different when On the Street played. According to Koreaboo, they pointed out how the singer was watching with complete admiration in his eyes when his bandmate’s track came on.

The track has ARMYs extra emotional since it was released after the news that J-Hope has begun the process of his military enlistment, which means the idol will halt all promotional activities for two years.

