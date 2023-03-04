 
Saturday Mar 04 2023
Web Desk

V from BTS crashes Jungkook’s live broadcast

Web Desk

Saturday Mar 04, 2023

The members have a habit of appearing in each other's live broadcasts

K-pop group BTS’ Jungkook held his first Weverse broadcast of March which was crashed by fellow band member V. As usual, the singer turned the broadcast into a karaoke session where he sings and listens to music in dim lighting.

BTS members have a habit of sneaking into each other’s broadcasts and social media. They have often turned the Weverse comment sections into their own chatrooms and have full conversations.

Though V has had a packed schedule in between filming for Jinny’s Kitchen and hinting at his upcoming solo projects, he still made time to visit Jungkook’s broadcast.

He appeared in Jungkook’s comment section, laughing at the singer’s antics and pointing out that he’s drunk. Jungkook read out the comments while singing a little song about his bandmate’s appearance.

