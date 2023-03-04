Imran Khan ready to 'forgive attackers' as he launches election campaign

PTI Chairman Imran Khan addresses workers via video link in Lahore on March 4, 2023, in this still taken from a video. — YouTube/PTI

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said Saturday that he is ready to "forgive" those who had orchestrated an "attack" against him — in November last year — as he launched the election campaign in two provinces — Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.

Khan was shot in the leg on November 3 as he waved to crowds from a truck-mounted container while leading a protest march to Islamabad to pressure the government into announcing an early election.

The rally was cut short in Rawalpindi, where Khan announced his plan of dissolving the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab assemblies — which materialised last month.

The PTI chief — whose government was overthrown in April last year — had blamed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, and a military officer for being involved in the alleged assassination plot.



Ever since his ouster, the PTI chief has kept criticising the military, the Pakistan Democratic Movement-led government, and other institutions for being involved in an alleged plot to remove his party from power.



But toning down his rhetoric in a speech to workers via video link, the deposed prime minister — who has called incumbent rulers "dacoits" —said he was ready to "mend fences with everyone".

