 
pakistan
Saturday Mar 04 2023
By
Web Desk

Imran Khan ready to 'forgive attackers' as he launches election campaign

By
Web Desk

Saturday Mar 04, 2023

PTI Chairman Imran Khan addresses workers via video link in Lahore on March 4, 2023, in this still taken from a video. — YouTube/PTI
PTI Chairman Imran Khan addresses workers via video link in Lahore on March 4, 2023, in this still taken from a video. — YouTube/PTI

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said Saturday that he is ready to "forgive" those who had orchestrated an "attack" against him — in November last year — as he launched the election campaign in two provinces — Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.

Khan was shot in the leg on November 3 as he waved to crowds from a truck-mounted container while leading a protest march to Islamabad to pressure the government into announcing an early election.

The rally was cut short in Rawalpindi, where Khan announced his plan of dissolving the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab assemblies — which materialised last month.

The PTI chief — whose government was overthrown in April last year — had blamed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, and a military officer for being involved in the alleged assassination plot.

Ever since his ouster, the PTI chief has kept criticising the military, the Pakistan Democratic Movement-led government, and other institutions for being involved in an alleged plot to remove his party from power.

But toning down his rhetoric in a speech to workers via video link, the deposed prime minister — who has called incumbent rulers "dacoits" —said he was ready to "mend fences with everyone".

More to follow...

More From Pakistan:

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmed appointed NAB chairman

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmed appointed NAB chairman
Contempt plea filed in LHC against Imran Khan for ‘undermining courts’

Contempt plea filed in LHC against Imran Khan for ‘undermining courts’

BIEK announces HSSC Part I Pre-Engineering Group's result

BIEK announces HSSC Part I Pre-Engineering Group's result
PM Shehbaz to visit Qatar for attending UN conference

PM Shehbaz to visit Qatar for attending UN conference

Restoration of Pakistan’s economy 'very difficult': Miftah Ismail

Restoration of Pakistan’s economy 'very difficult': Miftah Ismail
PIA unveils Hajj 2023 fares; operation to start from May 21

PIA unveils Hajj 2023 fares; operation to start from May 21
KP election date expected to be announced on March 6

KP election date expected to be announced on March 6
Where do Pakistan, India stand on most attractive nationalities list?

Where do Pakistan, India stand on most attractive nationalities list?
Qureshi, Umar, Swati among 83 arrested in 'Jail Bharo' drive released

Qureshi, Umar, Swati among 83 arrested in 'Jail Bharo' drive released
Pakistan-US counterterrorism dialogue on March 6-7

Pakistan-US counterterrorism dialogue on March 6-7
Aurat March organisers denied permission to hold rally in Lahore

Aurat March organisers denied permission to hold rally in Lahore
Pakistan to witness heatwave during March-May

Pakistan to witness heatwave during March-May