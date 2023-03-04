 
entertainment
Saturday Mar 04 2023
By
Web Desk

K-Pop group Le Sserafim achieve their first million-selling album

By
Web Desk

Saturday Mar 04, 2023

They broke their own personal record with their comeback
K-pop band Le Sserafim have achieved their very million-selling album with Antifragile. Their mini-album has gone on to sell over 1,030,808 copies since its release in October 2022, according to Circle Chart.

The achievement is quite impressive, with them being a rookie group who have only released two albums so far. On the day of the album's release, it went on to sell 400,000 copies which broke their personal record of 307,450 copies set by their debut album Fearless.

In the first week of Antifragile’s release, it went on to sell around 567,000 copies, almost doubling their record. The comeback also gave the group their first entry on the Billboard Hot 200, entering at No. 14. This made them the fastest K-Pop girl group to enter the chart, and the first fourth-generation girl group to debut so high on the list.

