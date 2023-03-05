Sarah Ferguson befriends billionaire

Prince Andrew's former wife Sarah Ferguson has reportedly befriended a mysterious billionaire, reported express.co.uk.

According to the publication, she has "sparked interesting questions" after reportedly striking up a friendship with millionaire property magnate, Trammell Crow Jr.

Citing a source, the newspaper wrote, "It’s not as if he [Andrew] and Fergie don’t have form for sparking up these friendships, and in the past there has always been something in it for them

"So when Fergie started booking flights to Texas and putting multiple meetings in her diary with such a wealthy American, it sparked some interesting questions."

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson are facing eviction from Royal Lodge. King Charles, after confirmation that he is evicting Meghan Markle and Prince Harry from Frogmore Cottage, reportedly wants to move his younger brother out of Royal Lodge and into the Sussexes' smaller UK base, also located in Windsor.











