WATCH: Dutch singer covers Kaifi Khalil's 'Kahani Suno'

Dutch singer Emma Heesters. — Instagram/@emmaheesters

Kaifi Khalil’s iconic track Kahani Suno 2.0 has reached another height of popularity as it has crossed the borders and made its way to the Netherlands.



The song has been covered by different singers and now musicians from other countries are also jumping on the bandwagon and doing their renditions of the song.

A Dutch singer Emma Heesters covered the song — which has amassed over 125 million views on YouTube — in her beautiful voice.



With a following of over 1.5 million on Instagram and over 5.5 million subscribers on YouTube, Emma is a well-known personality in the music industry who is famous for performing covers of popular songs on her own YouTube channel.

"Kahani Suno 2.0. More than 250 million views on my reels! WOW. So I thought it was time to sing in another beautiful language again," she wrote in the caption.



However, the cover of the song received mixed responses as some people praised the singer for her beautiful take on the song while some said that they didn't get the same feeling as the original one.

"Now we are waiting for full version," wrote a user with heart emojis.



"Amazing voice but no feel like than real song," expressed another.



"Mashallah perfect," wrote one of the users.



The song was also covered by Pakistani singer Aima Baig and is also a soundtrack of a drama serial.