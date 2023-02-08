 
Showbiz
Wednesday Feb 08 2023
By
Web Desk

Goher Mumtaz lauds Kaifi Khalil's 'Kahani Suno': 'Song that can come close to 'Aadat's' popularity'

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 08, 2023

Kahani Suno tops the Global Music Video list on YouTube
'Kahani Suno' tops the Global Music Video list on YouTube

Pakistani singer Goher Mumtaz seems truly impressed by Kaifi Khalil’s latest hit track Kahani Suno as he pens down a special appreciation note for the song and the singer.

According to Goher, the globally recognized song Kahani Suno is the only one that can came closer to that of Aadat's popularity in the last 20 years.

Taking it to his Instagram handle, the Jal member wrote: “I have to admit that any song which can ever come close to Aadat’s popularity in last 20 years is …#ehanisuno. Simple lyrics, simplest guitar and sang straight from the heart…. @kaifikhalilmusic.”

Goher Mumtaz lauds Kaifi Khalils Kahani Suno: Song that can come close to Aadats popularity

Kaifi’s iconic song was originally released in 2021 and is still one of the most popular tracks in 2023. The song has also made it to the top of global music video list on YouTube.

Kahani Suno has gained a global recognition mainly in India where many actors have been sharing their videos while grooving to Khalil’s song. For instance: Ayushmann Khurrana shared the song on his Instagram story.

Meanwhile, song Aadat was Jal band’s original song released in 2004. The song featured Goher, Farhan Saeed and Atif Aslam. The song gained a massive popularity back then. It’s been more than 20 years, still Aadat has separate fan base worldwide.  

More From Showbiz:

Abhishek Bachchan shares 'beautiful views' from Maldives featuring Aishwarya Rai

Abhishek Bachchan shares 'beautiful views' from Maldives featuring Aishwarya Rai
Karan Johar pens heartfelt note for Siddharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani on their wedding

Karan Johar pens heartfelt note for Siddharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani on their wedding
Siddharth-Kiara ties the knot: Vicky, Katrina, Alia and others congratulate the newlyweds

Siddharth-Kiara ties the knot: Vicky, Katrina, Alia and others congratulate the newlyweds
Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani's wedding photos out

Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani's wedding photos out
'Pathaan' beats 'Dangal': See what Siddharth Anand has to say about it

'Pathaan' beats 'Dangal': See what Siddharth Anand has to say about it
Rakhi Sawant files FIR against husband Adil Durrani: Details inside

Rakhi Sawant files FIR against husband Adil Durrani: Details inside
Ajay Devgn and Tabu to star in musical love story 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha'

Ajay Devgn and Tabu to star in musical love story 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha'
Kriti Sanon, Prabhas getting engaged next week?

Kriti Sanon, Prabhas getting engaged next week?
Nora Fatehi dances for friends on her 31st birthday bash

Nora Fatehi dances for friends on her 31st birthday bash
Lata Mageshkar's death anniversary: Kajol, Raveena Tandon gather in honour

Lata Mageshkar's death anniversary: Kajol, Raveena Tandon gather in honour
'English Vinglish' to re-release in China on Sri Devi's fifth death anniversary

'English Vinglish' to re-release in China on Sri Devi's fifth death anniversary
Siddharth-Kiara's wedding: Juhi Chawla reaches Jaisalmer for D-day

Siddharth-Kiara's wedding: Juhi Chawla reaches Jaisalmer for D-day