Sunday Mar 05 2023
Prince Harry not looking for ‘sympathy’ after trolling from ‘South Park’

Sunday Mar 05, 2023

Prince Harry does not consider himself a victim despite the recent jab that Comedy Central animated sitcom, South Park, took at him and Meghan Markle.

“I certainly don’t see myself as a victim,” the Duke of Sussex, 38, said during an online chat with Dr Gabor Maté on Saturday, March 4th, 2023, to discuss his recently released memoir, Spare, via Page Six.

In fact, he feels that he has done a public service writing the memoir. “I’m really grateful to be able to share my story in the hopes that it will help, empower, encourage others and, hopefully, let people understand — again back to the human experience — [that] we are in some shape and form all connected, especially through trauma,” he told Dr Maté.

He explained when he first decided to write the book, he told his publishing team that he wanted it to “be an act of service.”

“I know how important it is to share these stories; how you can save a life and improve lives because you’re almost giving people permission to talk about their own stuff and be themselves,” he added.

South park allegedly parodied the memoir as ‘Waaagh’ and depicted the ‘Prince and Princess of Canada’ getting advice from a public relations expert whose brand strategies all suggested his clients present themselves as victims.

The show also hinted at the couple for asking for privacy while discussing their private lives.

Despite what South Park might think, the duke claimed he has never looked for compassion from others, noting, “I do not and have never looked for sympathy in this.”

