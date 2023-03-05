Meghan Markle finds ‘nothing attractive’ about Prince Harry

File Footage

Prince Harry’s attractive qualities are reportedly starting to diminish in the eyes of Meghan Markle, experts fear.



Body Language and Communications expert Dr. Louise Mahler issued these allegations.

He believes that Meghan Markle ‘found out early’ that Prince Harry “has some faults” and finds them “unattractive.”

He started it off by saying, “It seems he has come out with his issues halfway through therapy sessions. He’s not out on the other side. This is a tremendous embarrassment to her. She’s not someone who’s going to take that lying down.”

According to Showbiz Cheat Sheet, “I don’t need to see her to know she’s out of town. There is nothing attractive about him and nothing attractive about what he’s doing. Now their image is destroyed. My prediction is this ain’t gonna last if it hasn’t broken up already.”